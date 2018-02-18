Firearm instructor advocates for proper gun responsibility

A firearm instructor and mother of 4 children is advocating for smart and responsible gun control to prevent mass casualty incidents.

Second Amendment advocate Holly Sullivan spoke with Channel 3 on Sunday on the importance of education, responsibility, and open conversations on carrying legal weapons.

Amidst the ongoing national debate on guns following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last Wednesday in which a lone gunman killed 17 people, conversations have been heated.

Sullivan said responsible gun owners, like herself, meticulously follow all the laws on the books. She said more laws are not going to stop criminals who want to harm.

“I think that people think second amendment supporters don’t have the empathy that others do, and our hearts are as broken,” said Sullivan.

Almost always, except for gun free zones, Sullivan is carrying, but with proper and fitted concealment, one would never notice.

“We’re held to a higher standard and I think better behavior is expected of us than sometimes others because we’re carrying.”

As a gun owner, she said she is clear on where she stands with the law.

“We have situations where schools are gun free zones, and for moms like myself, I have to make sure I’m disarmed,” describes Sullivan. “And that means not having it in the vehicle, so I take those precautions, but clearly it doesn’t apply to those who aren’t going to abide by it.”

Many are demanding further gun control after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, including survivors. Sullivan said her sympathies are also with the loved ones of the victims.

“I’m the mom of a 4-year-old daughter and I look at her and put her to bed at night, and I just think of the life that I want her to have, and I’m absolutely as devastated as others, but we just have a different idea on what the solution might be.”

Sullivan said she believes in empowering people through education and programs.

“I think we can look around and say gun free zones seem to be the target. It’s not a deterrent anymore. They are the target,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said she hopes to keep the conversation going in hopes of reaching a solution that both sides are ultimately looking for.

“I think that’s something we can all agree on; responsible gun owners don’t want guns in the hands of criminals.”

