'Worst nightmare:' 6-year-old CT girl's death was flu-related

A 6-year-old girl from Norwalk died over the weekend from complications due to the flu.

The girl was a 1st grader at the Columbus Magnet School.

In a letter to her parents, the principal of the school said she passed away unexpectedly on Saturday night.

He said their hearts go out to her parents.

"This is a teacher's worst nightmare," said Medard Thomas, Columbus Magnet School, Norwalk. "I believe it is crucial for us to find each other for comfort."

Medard said as a precaution, he asked for a deep cleaning of all "high touch" areas before school reopens on Tuesday.

School is closed on Monday due to Presidents' Day.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 77 people died from the flu this season, most of them over the age of 65, and more than 1,600 people have been hospitalized.

The girl's death comes about a month after a 10-year-old New Canaan boy died from the flu.

Grief counselors will be available on Tuesday for children, staff and parents.

