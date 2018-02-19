Rain to be followed by the potential for record-warmth

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Don't let the sunny start to Monday fool you.

A warm front will bring clouds and then rain into the state, followed by the potential for record warmth, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.

"[The] rain should hold off until the later [Monday] afternoon or evening," Haney said. "Temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s."

Monday night, with a few lingering rain showers, the temps will remain mild, staying in the 40s.

Then, the warmth begins.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 60s.

"A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine," Haney said.

There is the potential for record warmth.

The record high in greater Hartford for Feb. 20 is 69 degrees, set in 1930.

For the shoreline, highs will be in the 50s.

"The onshore wind will keep coastal towns cooler," Haney said.

The record for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991.

"Wednesday will be even warmer," Haney said. "Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we're forecasting highs near 70 over interior portions of the state."

The shoreline will once again be cooler.

The records are 63 in greater Hartford, set in 1930, and 59 in Bridgeport, set in 2002.

"Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a good chance one or more of these records will be tied or broken," Haney said.

Cooler weather returns on Thursday with a cold front.

Temps are forecasted to be in the 40s.

