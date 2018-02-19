Gas prices down this week, but not for long

The pain at the pump is a little less painful this week.

AAA said gas price averages are down, but not for long.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Connecticut is $2.71. That's down 3 cents from a week ago.

It's a trend that's played out across the country.

However, the auto club warned drivers that the price could rise over $3 before summer arrives.

The reason for the drop this week is that crude oil prices failed to return to the mid-$60 range, which was reached just two weeks ago. Oil and gas supplies also showed a gain.

At the Citgo on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, regular unleaded gas was $2.47 a gallon.

One driver from Hartford told Channel 3 that even a drop of a few cents makes all the difference.

“I work in Branford and it’s an hour," said Kenneth Martyneaz. "It’s $50 every two days. If it’s lower, it’s better for us.”

AAA said the average price for regular gas in the Hartford region is $2.68. In the New Haven/Meriden area, it's $2.69. In the New London/Norwich region, it's $2.73.

For more on gas prices in localized areas, check out AAA's fuel gauge report here or gasbuddy.com.

