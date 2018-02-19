Trinity College squash a team of champions

Those familiar with the Trinity College women's squash team know it's a team of champions.

Earlier this month, it captured its 12th straight New England Small College Athletic Conference championship.

This weekend, it was at Harvard hoping to take home its 4th national championship title. It lost, but the defeat did not diminish its spirit.

Channel 3 caught up with the team before the match.

"We've got a great team this year," said Wendy Bartlett, Trinity College women's squash head coach. "They've been working so hard, they're so focused, the captains have been tremendous. We want to win it and we believe we can."

Bartlett has been leading the team for the last 34 years.

"It's been absolutely incredible," she said. "I love Trinity, I love the students here, I love the student athletes. It's been a really great privilege being able to coach these women."

Under her leadership, the team earned three national titles.

"My freshman year we finished second at nationals," said Julia LeCoq, Trinity College. "That was beautiful, we won a great battle. Next two years we ended up third which was a disappointment but we learned a lot from that. We just want to bounce back every time that happens and so it gave great motivation for this weekend."

"This is always the big weekend for us, the team national championships," Bartlett said. "We're always striving to be number one. And we're always playing against the Ivy League schools. So it's a lot of excitement because here we are, Trinity, small Trinity, and we're always competing against the Ivy Leagues. So there's a lot of pride in that."

Eight countries are represented on the team. They may be a long way from home, but they consider each other family.

"So we come here, we are away from our families, but we have each other's backs," LeCoq said. "Which is something amazing that we build throughout the years."

"The team really feels very close, we're very bonded," Bartlett said. "We're a little mini United Nations up here and we go out there and we just want to do it for Trinity."

Players said the game isn't about their individual success, but what they can accomplish as a team.

"Just playing and knowing there are eight other girls just having your back and you're winning not only for [you], you're winning for the whole team was something incredibly motivating for me to actually play my best squash," said Raneem Sharaf, Trinity College.

"We just want to make it happen and have fun and enjoy being as a team there and have our family and friends supporting us," LeCoq said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.