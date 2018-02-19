Restaurant workers, CT senator condemn Trump plan involving tips

A proposed rule by the Trump administration would allow employers to pocket their employees' tips.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he's joining restaurant workers to decry President Donald Trump's plan.

He said recent reports indicated that the Department of Labor concealed evidence from the public that showed Trump's proposed tip rule would result in employees losing billions of dollars in tips.

Blumenthal said those who would be affected are low-wage workers, many of whom are women, who struggle to support themselves and their families.

He said they experience poverty rates twice as high as rates for all working people.

Blumenthal is holding a news conference at ION Restaurant on Main Street in Middletown at noon.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.