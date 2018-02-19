Sandy Hook families narrow down submissions for memorial

One of the designs submitted for a permanent memorial to the Sandy Hook families. (newtown-ct.gov)

The families of the students and staff killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are deciding which design to use.

Out of 188 total submissions, they've narrowed the selections down to 13.

The 13 that were chose as semifinalists had an overall theme of nature, according Newtown officials.

See some of the designs here.

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission has been overseeing the process since Sept. 2013.

With the input from the families of the 26 victims, they'll selected a permanent memorial for their community.

To see the complete designs, head the town's website here.

