Bike sharing program soft launches on Tuesday in New Haven

A program involving smartphones and bicycles will have a soft launch in New Haven on Tuesday.

It's called Bike Share and it's aimed to make getting around the Elm City a bit more convenient.

"It's hard to find transportation to go places," said Chizindu Igo-Amadi of New Haven.

It's an effort to mitigate traffic congestion, reduce harmful emissions and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

"One, you get exercise and two, you'll get there quickly," said Manyara Chinyoka of New Haven.

P-3 Global Management collaborated with the city, NOA Technologies and New Haven Bike Share Mechanics to create the system at no cost to taxpayers.

Organizers said riders download the Bike New Haven app and register with an account.

Credit card information is then entered and used to unlock and lock bikes by scanning a code on the bicycle itself.

Users will use the map in the app to locate the closest available bike or station.

The soft launch will include 100 bikes and 10 stations.

The full launch will have 300 bikes at 30 stations throughout the city.

It'll cost $1.75 for a single 45 min. ride. An additional ride is $2.

A day pass for unlimited 45 min. rides is $8. A monthly pass is $20.

Discounts for low-income and senior users are also available.

New Haven residents told Channel 3 that they're looking forward to trying the program out.

"I think that's a great idea because we're out here walking, waiting for buses, and stuff," Igo-Amadi said.

The program is expected to generate revenue through member fees, advertising and sponsorship.

More information about it can be found on its website here.

