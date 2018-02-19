Volunteer actors, production crew come together for TV pilot

Grey Man, a TV pilot produced entirely by volunteers, recorded a scene in New London on Monday. (WFSB)

Actors and production staff, all volunteers, recorded footage in New London on Monday with the aim of creating a television pilot.

However, this is no high budget feature.

Dozens of people are investing their time and talent into creating a made-for-TV miniseries called "Grey Man," a docu-drama about a suspect who just got away with rape and murder.

Monday's scene was shot at the front of the Lyman Allyn Museum.

“The Grey Man is a person that is there but nobody actually remembers him being there," said Chris Goodenough, producer, director. "I took that and created a vigilante that does actually that.”

Norwich actor Ken Schroeder volunteered his time and talent like everyone else in the production, including the extras who were summoned to the museum on Monday.

They all hope the series gets picked up by a studio and that many locals will be hired and paid for future production.

“I’ve never been on a set before," said Rihana Sklavouri, an extra. "They said my name would be on the credits.”

Dramatic productions have to start somewhere.

“My crew will rival any crew that’s out there," Goodenough said. "These guys are top notch professionals and they’re all volunteering.”

Zach Turner is a broadcast cinema student at Middlesex Community College.

“After the show is finished, the pilot episode is finished, we want to go for funding hopefully this will lead me to future opportunities," Turner said. "That’s why I’m doing it.”

“It's nice to be involved with something that’s going to be on the screen," said Rene Dion, an extra.

Goodenough said he's hoping to get funding through social media and crowdsourcing to take his production and future to the next level.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.