Weekend storm caused serious damage to family's mausoleum

The snow storm this past weekend caused some serious damage to a gravesite at a local cemetery in Hartford.

Some serious damage was done to a mausoleum that costs tens of thousands of dollars, and the family hopes the institution will cover the cost.

Reid and Gail O’Connell are in their 70's and have been married 49 years.

"This cemetery has a lot of interesting people in it, Katherine Hepburn is buried here, Samuel Colt, his monument is over the hill right there,” Reid O’Connell said.

The couple decided to buy a plot at the Cedar Hill Cemetery to put up a mausoleum for themselves and for other family members if they choose to be buried nearby.

"The mausoleum is for my wife and for myself and we will be buried above ground. And we did it because we aren't getting any younger and I have some issues with health,” O’Connell said.

He got a call from the director of the Cedar Hill Cemetery on Monday.

“It happened Saturday evening during that wind and snow storm and it fell directly over the top of the mausoleum,” O’Connell said.

He says that he has had a good relationship with the cemetery but he had told them of potential issues with the tree in the past.

“The tree was rotten, I had told them about it and I wanted to have it cut down and if you look at it you can see the rot in there and the infestation of the insects,” O’Connell said.

He added that the expense is substantial as the granite used to make the mausoleum came from Barre, Vermont.

“I just hope that they will take the responsibility for what has happened and they will replace or repair the monument,” O’Connell said.

Officials from the cemetery said it is too early to tell what will happen and had no statement in regards to reimbursement.

