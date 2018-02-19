Warmer temps make for ideal ski conditions

The slopes were busy at Ski Sundown on Monday (WFSB)

The warm weather accompanied by a long weekend for some schools made for a busy day on the ski slopes Monday.

It's been a successful snow season so far at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

"This is awesome a couple inches the other day, it's nice and warm out and there are people everywhere, this is fantastic it doesn't get any better than this,” Moss said.

With many schools having President's Day off, it made for bustling crowd on the slopes Monday.

"Day off, got to take my daughter and friend skiing. This is her mountain, I had to do it,” said Allon Kalishen, of Hebron.

With warmer weather in the forecast, this week it could do some serious melting, but "March always delivers so we are looking forward to that. We'll take this for the minute we've got it,” Moss said.

The worries tend to melt away on the slopes especially when in good company.

“We're all enjoying our day off coming out to do our favorite thing to do together as a family which is ski and snowboard,” said Jenna Grodzicki, of Burlington.

“It's a great day spring skiing condition not too crowded, it looks good,” said Michael Grey of Simsbury.

The skiing goes until 10 o'clock p.m. at Ski Sundown.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.