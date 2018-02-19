From fog this morning to unseasonably mild today & tomorrow; multiple records could fall!

TODAY…

Today is starting off with fog and areas of drizzle. As you know, we've been talking about the potential for record breaking warmth for days now and those days are finally here! Now how warm it gets will be dependent upon sunshine --- how quickly the fog and clouds erode. The average high for the 20th of February is 40 degrees, inland highs Tuesday will likely reach 60 to 65 – especially along and west of I-84. Where clouds linger the longest, coastal and southeastern CT, highs may not get out of the 50s. The southwesterly, onshore flow will also prevent shoreline towns from dramatically warming. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930 (this will likely stand). The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991 (this could fall, it may come down to a degree or two).

Tomorrow will be even warmer! Prior to the arrival of a cold front, temperatures could peak near 70 degrees over interior portions of the state. Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler because of the southwesterly flow over the cooler waters in Long Island Sound. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. If we hit 70, it will only be the 6th time in the month of February to do so since records have been kept (they date back to 1904)! The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. Both are in jeopardy. Also, keep in mind, 70 is the normal high for May 10th! With the cold front moving through the region late in the day, we can’t rule out some showers.

Cooler weather will arrive Thursday, behind the cold front. We expect highs closer to normal, back in the lower to mid-40s. We are also forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for rain showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Then Friday will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday, with yet again another chance for rain as a disturbance passes through Southern New England during the afternoon/evening.

THE WEEKEND…

We trend a bit milder this weekend, but it's going to be rather unsettled. Highs both days will be near 50, but rain will be likely. While not raining all the time, several disturbances will move through the region, potentially keeping things a bit soggy.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday, as of now, looks to feature drier weather. Temperatures will also trend cooler, at least back to more seasonal levels.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

