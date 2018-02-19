From rain and fog to unseasonably mild, record warmth possible!

MONDAY RECAP…

After a chilly but bright start with temperatures in the teens and 20s, milder air moved into the state with a warm front, on a southerly breeze. Clouds increased and temperatures made their way into the 45 to 50 degree range.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

While there could be a lull, showers will continue this evening. Any steady or widespread rain should wind down by midnight. Then, overnight and toward daybreak expect areas of drizzle and patchy dense fog to develop. Temperatures will be steady or rise overnight through the 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Tomorrow will begin with fog and areas of drizzle. How warm it gets will be dependent upon sunshine --- how quickly the fog and clouds erode. The average high for the 20th of February 40 degrees, inland highs Tuesday will likely reach 60 to 65 – especially along and west of I-84. Where clouds linger the longest, coastal and southeastern CT, highs may not get out of the 50s. The southwesterly, onshore flow will also prevent shoreline towns from dramatically warming. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930 (this will likely stand). The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991 (could fall, may come down to a degree or two).

Wednesday will be even warmer! Prior to the arrival of a cold front, temperatures could peak near 70 over interior portions of the state. Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler since the water in Long Island Sound is quite chilly. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. If we hit 70, it will only be the 6th time in the month of February to do so since records have been kept (they date back to 1904)! The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. Both are in jeopardy. Also, keep in mind, 70 is normal high for May 10th! With the cold front moving through the region late in the day, we can’t rule out some showers.

Cooler weather will arrive Thursday, behind the cold front. We expect highs closer to normal, back in the lower to mid-40s. We are also forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for rain showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Then Friday will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday, with yet again another chance for rain as a disturbance passes through Southern New England during the afternoon/evening.

THE WEEKEND…

We trend a bit milder this weekend, also rather unsettled. Highs both days will be near 50, but rain will be likely. While not raining all the time, several disturbances will move through the region, potentially keeping things a bit soggy.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday, as of now, looks to feature drier weather. Temperatures will also trend cooler, at least back to more seasonal levels.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”