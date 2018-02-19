No injuries after car hits Hartford Hospital emergency room entrance

Hartford Hospital officials said a car hit the emergency department entrance on Monday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m.

The crash caused minor damage to the building, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what happened.

“We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Department staff, our Public Safety officers, our Facilities team, and our local authorities who ensured the situation was well managed and under control. Unexpected events like this can and do occur, but as always, the safety of our employees and patients is our number one priority,” hospital officials said in a press release.

