Hartford police investigate deadly crash

Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating a deadly crash in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, 3 cars were involved in the crash near the intersection of Ward Street and Zion Street.

Police said a female victim was killed in the crash.

Officers remain on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Zion Street is closed at the intersection of Ward Street.

