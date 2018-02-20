Woman killed in Hartford 3-vehicle crash, police seek driver

Police were on scene of a deadly crash in Hartford (WFSB).

Hartford Police are looking for a driver suspected of causing a deadly crash in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Ward Street and Zion Street just after 11 p.m. Monday.

"Officers on scene came and found a three-car accident," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Police said 22-year-old Reny Alfonzo-Jimeno was killed in the crash. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she died.

The people in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Officers told Channel 3 that the third vehicle, a white pickup truck, was stolen from New Britain and struck the woman's vehicle, then the second vehicle.

Foley believes that was the driver responsible for the whole crash.

"As [the truck] got to Ward, we believe it ran the red light and impacted two other vehicles," he said.

Police tried to use K9s to track down the driver.

"We have some pretty good video footage, I haven't look at it yet, but as soon as he impacted he got out and ran on foot. Generally, these type of things is a DNA case. Airbags deploy and they pick up some pretty decent DNA for our detectives," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford Police Department.

Investigators believe the suspect may be a teenager based on previous car thefts in the Hartford area.

