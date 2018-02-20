Bridgeport Police investigating after man kills female relative

The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Among adults 55 and younger, women may be more likely than men to experience lesser-known acute heart attack symptoms in addition to chest pain, a new study has found.More >
The AR-15 has been used in several mass shootings nationwide. A New York gun owner is speaking out with this new viral video using #oneless to talk about the danger of the type of gun used in the school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >
A kitchen argument turned deadly, and now the victim’s mother is speaking out about the attack allegedly at the hands of a former convict.More >
15-year-old Anthony Borges is recovering in the hospital after heroically protecting his classmates from gunfire.More >
Four people, including a six-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday night. The six-year-old is in stable condition, according to police.More >
Hartford Hospital officials said a car hit the emergency department entrance on Monday evening.More >
A proposed rule by the Trump administration would allow employers to pocket their employees' tips.More >
Researchers are set to discuss their efforts to determine whether human bones recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck are those of the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.More >
A type of rodeo event coming to the Yard Goats stadium was quickly canceled after it turned into a firestorm on social media.More >
