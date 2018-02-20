Bridgeport Police investigating after man kills female relative

Bridgeport Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 2292 Fairfield Ave. early Tuesday.

According to police, the call came in around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Police said a man stabbed a female relative to death before surrendering to officers.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.