Bridgeport Police investigating after man stabs niece to death

Bridgeport Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Fairfield Ave. early Tuesday.

According to police, the call came in around 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said a man called the dispatch center and reported that he just killed his 16 year-old daughter.

Officers immediately responded to his apartment at 2292 Fairfield Ave. When they arrived, they found the caller, 31-year-old Richard Segabiro, covered in blood and his niece, Francine Nyanzaninka, (who he raised as his daughter) dead in the bathroom of their apartment.

Police said Nyanzaninka appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. Also in the home at the time of the homicide were Segabiro's wife and three young children, who were unharmed.

Segabiro was arrested and later confessed to the stabbing. He is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. This is the 3rd homicide of 2018 in Bridgeport.

