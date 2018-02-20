3 young people slam stolen car into pillar near Trinity College campus

A car crashed into a pillar near Trinity College on Summit Street and New Britain Avenue. (WFSB)

A car crashed into a pillar on the outskirts of the Trinity College campus in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Summit Street and New Britain Avenue.

According to police, three juveniles were taken to the hospital. One was reportedly in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene spotted the wreckage of the vehicle along with broken concrete at the scene.

This is the second time a vehicle has struck a pillar in the area in as many months.

Last month, Hector Rios-Acevedo was killed when his car slammed into the pillar on Summit Street.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.