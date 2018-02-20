Foggy start to give way to potential record-breaking temps

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Tuesday may have started out foggy, but temperature records could be in jeopardy once that fog burns off.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern Middlesex, northern New Haven and northern New London counties until 10 a.m.

However, meteorologist Scot Haney said patchy fog could be an issue across the state.

"As you know, we've been talking about the potential for record breaking warmth for days now and those days are finally here," Haney said. "Now how warm it gets will be dependent upon sunshine, how quickly the fog and clouds erode."

Haney said the average high for Feb. 20 is 40 degrees.

He forecasted a highs between 60 and 65 degrees, especially along and west of Interstate 84.

"Where clouds linger the longest, coastal and southeastern Connecticut, highs may not get out of the 50s," Haney said. "The southwesterly, onshore flow will also prevent shoreline towns from dramatically warming."

The Feb. 20 record in greater Hartford is 69 degrees, which was set in 1930.

Haney said that record will likely stand.

The record for the Bridgeport area is 54 degrees, which occurred in 1991.

"This could fall," Haney said. "It may come down to a degree or two."

Wednesday may be even warmer.

"Temperatures could peak near 70 degrees over interior portions of the state," Haney said. "Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler because of the southwesterly flow over the cooler waters in Long Island Sound."

The record high for Feb. 21 in greater Hartford is 63 degrees, which was also set in 1930.

For Bridgeport, it's 59, set in 2002.

Both are in jeopardy.

"With [a] cold front moving through the region late in the day, we can’t rule out some showers," Haney said.

The cooler weather returns on Thursday.

Highs should fall back into the 40 degree range.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

