Record warmth reached today, possible again Wednesday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Tuesday may have started out foggy, but at least one temperature record was broken.

As of 3 p.m., Bridgeport reached a record at 55 degrees. Across inland Connecticut, temperatures already hit 60 degrees. At Bradley International Airport, it was 68 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the average high for Feb. 20 is 40 degrees.

The Feb. 20 record in greater Hartford is 69 degrees, which was set in 1930.

"Still, the temperature managed to reach a record high of 56 degrees in Bridgeport! The previous record for February 20th was 54 degrees, set in 1991," DePrest said.

Dense fog has already developed in along the coast in Connecticut, and will develop elsewhere tonight.

Spotty drizzle is also possible, DePrest said.

"This will happen as mild, moist air flows across our cold coastal waters," DePrest said.

Overnight temperatures will range from the middle 40s near the coast to 50 and 55 degrees.

Record-shattering warmth is also possible for Wednesday.

The record high for Feb. 21 in greater Hartford is 63 degrees, which was also set in 1930.

For Bridgeport, it's 59, set in 2002.

Both are in jeopardy.

"Tomorrow will start out cloudy and quite foggy, especially near the coast. The clouds will erode and the sky will become partly sunny," DePrest said.

A cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening.

The cooler weather returns on Thursday.

Highs should fall back into the 40-degree range.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.