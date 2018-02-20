Temps reach 60 degrees today, record warmth tied

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Tuesday may have started out foggy, but temperature records could be in jeopardy once that fog burns off.

As of 2 p.m., Bridgeport tied a record at 54 degrees and could go higher. Across inland Connecticut, temperatures already hit 60 degrees.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said the average high for Feb. 20 is 40 degrees.

They forecasted a highs between 60 and 65 degrees, especially along and west of Interstate 84.

"Where clouds linger the longest, coastal and southeastern Connecticut, highs may not get out of the 50s," Haney said. "The southwesterly, onshore flow will also prevent shoreline towns from dramatically warming."

The Feb. 20 record in greater Hartford is 69 degrees, which was set in 1930.

Haney said that record will likely stand.

The record for the Bridgeport area is 54 degrees, which occurred in 1991.

"This could fall," Haney said. "It may come down to a degree or two."

Wednesday may be even warmer.

"[Wednesday] is a repeat of [Tuesday]," Dixon said. "Morning drizzle/fog, then partial clearing. With enough sunshine, temps inland could peak near 70. If we don’t hit 70, record warmth is still going to happen."

The record high for Feb. 21 in greater Hartford is 63 degrees, which was also set in 1930.

For Bridgeport, it's 59, set in 2002.

Both are in jeopardy.

"A cold front brings a chance for showers late Wednesday, then we trend cooler through the end of the week," Dixon said. "It will also be rather unsettled with rain chances basically every day, Thursday through Sunday."

The cooler weather returns on Thursday.

Highs should fall back into the 40 degree range.

