CT Lawmaker, health leaders to push for flu funds in Washington

With flu season in full swing and still considered widespread in Connecticut, lawmakers and health officials are seeking federal funds to help combat the virus.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro and local health leaders said they'll discuss the epidemic and ongoing efforts to fight it during a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday in North Haven.

Stream it live here.

DeLauro referenced a recent report from the state Department of Public Health that said emergency room visits from flu-related symptoms were up more than 14 percent, which was the highest level since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Seventy-seven people have died from complications related to the flu, including a 6-year-old girl in Norwalk and a 10-year-old boy from New Canaan.

In the nation's capital, DeLauro said she has consistently fought to add funds to the Public Health Emergency Fund to respond to public health crises like the flu.

The fund is modeled after the Disaster Relief Fund, when enables a quick federal response following a natural disaster.

DeLauro said her bill in Congress, the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Act, would provide $5 billion to the Public Health Emergency Fund, which only contains $57,000.

Her news conference is taking place at the Quinnipiac Valley Health District on the Hartford Turnpike.

