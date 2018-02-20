Animal abuse legislation unveiled on Tuesday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Animal abuse legislation unveiled on Tuesday

Legislation that would require people to give shelter to dogs and make changes to a jail program for animal abusers was unveiled at the state capitol on Tuesday.

Lawmakers hope to get it passed during this legislative session.

Rep. Brenda Kupchick, a Republican representing Fairfield, said a Legislative Animal Welfare Caucus works year round with animal advocates on laws meant to protect animals.

