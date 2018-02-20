Animal abuse legislation unveiled on Tuesday

Lawmakers proposed legislation requiring adequate shelter for dogs, among other things, on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Legislation that would require people to give shelter to dogs and make changes to a jail program for animal abusers was unveiled at the state capitol on Tuesday.

Lawmakers hope to get it passed during this legislative session.

Rep. Brenda Kupchick, a Republican representing Fairfield, said a Legislative Animal Welfare Caucus works year round with animal advocates on laws meant to protect animals.

Channel 3 will have more on the story starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.