Investigation underway at Norwalk High School - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Investigation underway at Norwalk High School

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -

Police are at Norwalk High School on Tuesday morning for some kind of an investigation.

They said all students are safe.

They did not release any details and only called the investigation "ongoing."

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.