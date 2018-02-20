'Marijuana Fruity Pebbles Squares' among items seized from Quinnipiac students in bust

Patrick Ownbey and Shawn Wheeler were arrested as part of a drug investigation at Quinnipiac University, according to Hamden police. (Hamden police)

Four students at Quinnipiac University were charged in a dormitory drug bust, according to Hamden police.

Investigators said 18-year-old Patrick Ownbey of New Jersey, 18-year-old Shawn Wheeler of New Hampshire, 19-year-old Samuel Giess of Massachusetts and Matthew Moore, 19, of Wilton, face charges.

Among the items seized over the course of the investigation were 15.5 grams of marijuana, five edible "marijuana Fruity Pebbles squares," 87 grams of THC oil and drug paraphernalia. Ownbey had those items, according to police.

Wheeler was said to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 137.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Giess had one marijuana brownie.

Moore had a bag with 35.8 grams of marijuana.

Police said they responded to 275 Mount Carmel Ave. after receiving a report about drugs.

Investigators found that Quinnipiac University Public Safety had information that a student was selling drugs from his dorm. Officers searched Ownbey's room.

He and the three other students were present at the time of the search.

That's when the drugs were found.

Ownbey and Wheeler were charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance. They were released on $1,000 bonds and are scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on March 5.

Giess and Moore were issued infractions for possession of marijuana.

