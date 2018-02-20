Police respond to daytime shooting in Hartford

Police responded to a shooting on Edgewood Street on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A man known to police was wounded by gunfire in Hartford on Tuesday.

It happened near 77 Edgewood St.

According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Marijuana and crack were found at the scene. Officers said the victim is a convicted felon with an arrest history. They said past charges included having a gun and committing a robbery last February.

Hartford police's major crimes unit is investigating.

