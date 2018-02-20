10-year-old girl hit by falling tree while hiking at birthday party

LIFE STAR was called to the McLean Refuge in Granby on Tuesday (WFSB)

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree fell on her at a nature preserve in Granby on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the McLean Refuge.

Police said the girl was hiking with four other children and two adults as part of a birthday party, when a tree fell onto the path as the girl was walking.

The tree hit the young girl, seriously injuring her.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR.

