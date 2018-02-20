PD: Man stole more than $10,000 in jewelry from Southington home

A Terryville man is facing charges after police said he stole more than $10,000 in jewelry while doing handyman work at a house in Southington.

On Tuesday, police arrested 37-year-old Jeffrey Couture and charged him with second-degree larceny.

Police Couture was doing work at a home in Southington. Over the course of three days that he was doing the work, police said he allegedly stole more than $10,000 in jewelry and took loose change from a jar that was in the house.

Couture reportedly sold some of the jewelry to area pawn shops, which was recovered by police.

Officers are still working to find the remaining jewelry.

Couture is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.