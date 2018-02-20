2.20.18 Pierogies

Pierogies and Filling
Recipe provided by: Keith Urbowicz
Dough
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
1 egg
1⁄2 cup warm water
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons oil
Instructions:
Mix ingredients together lightly in bowl.
Knead until smooth.
Let rest covered for 30 minutes.
Roll out dough ? inch thickness
Filling
Ingredients:
2 pounds peeled, cubed, and boiled russet potatoes
½ yellow onion small diced and sauteed in 2 Tblsp Butter
8 Oz of Cheese (farmers cheese or cheddar work great)
Salt and pepper
Instructions:
Mash ingredients together
With a coffee can cut out circles of the rolled out dough
Spoon 2 Tblsp of filling in middle
Fold over and seal the sides
Boil for 5-7 minutes or until they begin to float
Saute in butter and chopped yellow onion
Serve with sour cream and horseradish