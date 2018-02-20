2.20.18 Pierogies

Pierogies and Filling

Recipe provided by: Keith Urbowicz

Dough

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 egg

1⁄2 cup warm water

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

Instructions:

Mix ingredients together lightly in bowl.

Knead until smooth.

Let rest covered for 30 minutes.

Roll out dough ? inch thickness

Filling

Ingredients:

2 pounds peeled, cubed, and boiled russet potatoes

½ yellow onion small diced and sauteed in 2 Tblsp Butter

8 Oz of Cheese (farmers cheese or cheddar work great)

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Mash ingredients together

With a coffee can cut out circles of the rolled out dough

Spoon 2 Tblsp of filling in middle

Fold over and seal the sides

Boil for 5-7 minutes or until they begin to float

Saute in butter and chopped yellow onion

Serve with sour cream and horseradish