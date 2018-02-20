Record warmth today then winter returns!

GOOD MORNING…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 10 am this morning. It is a very mild February morning across much of the state! Temperatures range from 47 degrees in New Haven to Haven to 58 degrees in Danbury! In most locations the visibility is poor, especially along the shoreline, as areas of dense fog continue to be a problem. The visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile in dense fog in Groton. The visibility is 0 miles in Chester and even down to a quarter of a mile at Bradley. In most locations, the wind is light with mostly cloudy skies.

RECORD WARMTH YESTERDAY…

After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun broke through in many parts of the state yesterday and temperatures soared into the mid and upper 60s far away from the coast! The high was 68 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which missed tying the record high for February 20th by just 1 degree! The record is 69 degrees, set in 1930. 68 degrees is also the normal high for May 4th! Shoreline communities were much cooler thanks to a wind from off the cold water in Long Island Sound. Highs ranged from the upper 40s in Coastal New London County to the upper 50s in New Haven. Still, the temperature managed to reach a record high of 56 degrees in Bridgeport! The previous record for February 20th was 54 degrees, set in 1991. Record highs were also broken in New York City (LGA and JFK), Logan Airport in Boston, and in Poughkeepsie, New York. The high in Boston was 70 degrees.

RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH TODAY…?

We will likely challenge all-time February records for the warmest low temperature. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 50 degrees, set on February 20th in 1981. The record for Bridgeport is 45 degrees, set on February 3rd in 1983.

A cold front will approach New England from the west today, but it won’t arrive until the late afternoon or evening. That means the air will have plenty of time to warm up! Temperatures will peak in the 60s and lower 70s over interior portions of the state. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. That record could be shattered by nearly 10 degrees! If we hit 70, it will only be the 6th time in the month of February to do so since records have been kept (they date back to 1905)! Also, keep in mind, 70 is normal high for May 10th! The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. That record will likely be tied or broken.

While today is starting out cloudy and quite foggy, especially near the coast, the clouds will erode and the sky will become partly sunny. It’ll take longer for the sun to break through the clouds and fog near the coast. The cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening. Colder air will overspread the state from north to south tonight and temperatures will drop to 35-45 by morning.

THURSDAY…

Winter returns with much colder air, rain, and perhaps even a wintry mix. Highs will only range from 35-45 from north to south. Plus, we’ll have periods of rain as a wave of low pressure develops on a front to the south of New England. Over Northern Connecticut, the air will be cold enough for a wintry mix, which includes snow and sleet. There may be a slushy accumulation in the higher elevations. Valley locations should just be wet. Precipitation will taper off and end tomorrow night as high pressure pushes eastward across New England with colder, drier air. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.

FRIDAY…

Another wave of low pressure will develop on the frontal boundary south of New England. It will spread more clouds and rain into Connecticut, but the wet weather should hold off until later in the day. That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach 40-45 before the precipitation arrives. We can expect more rain Friday night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

The wet weather pattern will repeat itself on Saturday. After a dry start to the day, more rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon in advance of yet another wave of low pressure. At least the air will turn milder with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.

A much stronger storm will move into the Northeast on Sunday. That means we can expect a soaking rain. We’ll also be caught in a cool, damp northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

Rain will end Sunday night as temperatures are expected to drop to near 40 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

We are looking much better! By Monday, a dry northwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures should reach 50 degrees under a partly sunny sky. The air will turn colder Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees. Tuesday will likely feature mostly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs 40-45.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”