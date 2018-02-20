Record warmth tomorrow then winter returns!

RECORD WARMTH TODAY…

After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun broke through in many parts of the state today and temperatures soared into the mid and upper 60s far away from the coast! The high was 68 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which missed tying the record high for February 20th by just 1 degree! The record is 69 degrees, set in 1930. 68 degrees is also the normal high for May 4th! Shoreline communities were much cooler thanks to a wind from off the cold water in Long Island Sound. Highs ranged from the upper 40s in Coastal New London County to the upper 50s in New Haven. Still, the temperature managed to reach a record high of 56 degrees in Bridgeport! The previous record for February 20th was 54 degrees, set in 1991. Record highs were also broken in New York City (LGA and JFK), Logan Airport in Boston, and in Poughkeepsie, New York. The high in Boston was 70 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Dense fog has already developed in Coastal Southeastern Connecticut and areas of low clouds and fog will develop elsewhere tonight. At 5:00 pm, the visibility at the airport in Groton was zero! Spotty drizzle may form as well. This will happen as mild, moist air flows across our cold coastal waters. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is 38 degrees, give or take a few degrees. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s near the coast to 50-55 over interior portions of the state. As of late this afternoon, the temperature on New London Ledge was 42 degrees!

We will likely challenge all-time February records for the warmest low temperature. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 50 degrees, set on February 20th in 1981. The record for Bridgeport is 45 degrees, set on February 3rd in 1983.

RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH TOMORROW…

A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow, but it won’t arrive until the late afternoon or evening. That means the air will have plenty of time to warm up! Temperatures will peak in the 60s and lower 70s over interior portions of the state. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. That record could be shattered by nearly 10 degrees! If we hit 70, it will only be the 6th time in the month of February to do so since records have been kept (they date back to 1905)! Also, keep in mind, 70 is normal high for May 10th! The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. That record will likely be tied or broken.

Tomorrow will start out cloudy and quite foggy, especially near the coast. The clouds will erode and the sky will become partly sunny. It’ll take longer for the sun to break through the clouds and fog near the coast. The cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening. Colder air will overspread the state from north to south tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to 35-45 by morning.

THURSDAY…

Winter returns will much colder air, rain, and perhaps even a wintry mix. Highs will only range from 35-45 from north to south. Plus, we’ll have periods of rain as a wave of low pressure develops on a front to the south of New England. Over Northern Connecticut, the air will be cold enough for a wintry mix, which includes snow and sleet. There may be a slushy accumulation in the higher elevations. Valley locations should just be wet. Precipitation will taper off and end Thursday night as high pressure pushes eastward across New England with colder, drier air. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.

FRIDAY…

Another wave of low pressure will develop on the frontal boundary south of New England. It will spread more clouds and rain into Connecticut, but the wet weather should hold off until later today. That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach 40-45 before the precipitation arrives. We can expect more rain Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

The wet weather pattern will repeat itself on Saturday. After a dry start to the day, more rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon in advance of yet another wave of low pressure. At least the air will turn milder with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.

A much stronger storm will move into the Northeast on Sunday. That means we can expect a soaking rain. We’ll also be caught in a cool, damp northeasterly flow and highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

Rain will end Sunday night and temperatures are expected to drop to near 40 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

We are looking much better! By Monday, a dry northwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures should reach 50 degrees under a partly sunny sky. The air will turn colder Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees. Tuesday will likely feature mostly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs 40-45.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

