PD: Two people found dead inside Essex home

Two people were found dead inside a home in Essex on Tuesday (WFSB)

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex.

Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.

That’s when they found two people dead inside.

Detectives from Central District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Connecticut State Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The individuals have not yet been identified.

