Man hit by car in West Haven

A 21-year-old man faces charges for threatening to "shoot up" Kennedy High School in Waterbury.More >
A stolen car crashed into a pillar on the Trinity College campus in Hartford on Tuesday morning, police said.More >
Hartford Police are looking for a driver suspected of causing a deadly crash in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.More >
A kitchen argument turned deadly, and now the victim’s mother is speaking out about the attack allegedly at the hands of a former convict.More >
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >
The student is currently at a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.More >
A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree fell on her at a nature preserve in Granby on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex. Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.More >
Police are at Norwalk High School on Tuesday morning for some kind of an investigation.More >
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store. The winner must pass a background check.More >
