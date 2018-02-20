Man hit by car in West Haven

A person was hit by a car in West Haven on Tuesday (WFSB)

Drivers are being asked to avoid Elm Street in West Haven after a man was hit by a car.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Second Avenue on Tuesday.

Fire and police crews were called to the scene.

Police said a man was taken to an area hospital, however his condition at this time is unknown.

