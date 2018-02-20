Puppy abandoned on busy road in Wolcott

Wolcott Animal Control has been deal with people dumping dogs off on a busy roadway and recently a young puppy was abandoned.

Animal Control has named the puppy Jack Frost because he was found during a snowstorm.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Wolcott Animal Control got the call for a puppy that was on the loose in the area of Woodtick and Upson Roads.

“Thankfully, a resident had already got him and had him tied up so that he wouldn’t get killed on Woodtick Road,” said Wolcott Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger.

Officer Nenninger said it’s a common area for people to dump dogs and other animals, so she relied on the tips of residents.

“Wolcott is a phenomenal town and they will call,” Nenninger said.

Nenninger posted a picture of the puppy on Facebook and with the help of some tips, found out that his owners had ditched him.

“He was posted on Facebook under a rescue as well as under the previous owners information that the dog was looking for a new home and they were looking to get rid of the dog,” Nenninger said.

The investigation and charges to the owners are still pending.

“Basically, from the story that we got, he lived his life in a hallway, tied up in a hallway in Waterbury,” Nenninger said.

Now animal control has been working to put some more meat on Jack’s bones.

“He is a pitbull boxer mix we would say, he’s seven months old. He’s an intact male, he still needs to be neutered and have his shots and everything because the prior owners did not give him any medical attention whatsoever,” Nenninger said.

The hope is Jack Frost will bring some warmth to a nice, loving family.

“Most important thing at this point in time is that we gained custody of this little boy and he’s freed up, and he won’t be tied up in the system and that he can move on with his life and start a new life, a better life,” Nenninger said.

Jack has made a lot of friends while he’s been at the pound. There are other dogs at the pound that are up for adoption as well, and you can learn more about them by contacting the Wolcott Animal Control Office.

