Old Saybrook police increase presence at schools after teen's arrest

Following the arrest of a teenager, police in Old Saybrook said they are increasing police presence at local schools.

A 17-year-old is facing charges after comments and actions that raised concerns from students and parents over the past few weeks and months.

Police said the 17-year-old is being charged with second-degree breach of peace and is not allowed on school campuses until further notice.

Officers said there is no evidence revealed that there was a credible threat against any school in Old Saybrook, and the additional police presence is “for no other reason than to allow our students and staff to know we are there to keep them safe,” police said.

Specific details of what exactly happened are unclear at this time, but police encourage anyone who has concerns over suspicious behavior to immediately report it to police.

“The Department takes our responsibilities very seriously, especially when it concerns the safety of our students and school faculty. It is important to remember that all of us (students, parents, school district employees, and police officers) have significant responsibilities when it comes to ensuring the safety of our school campuses. All suspicious and/or concerning behavior must be reported immediately to law enforcement officials. Delays in reporting could have catastrophic consequences. Our priority is not to make juvenile arrests. Our priority is to keep our kids safe,” police said in a press release.

