PD: Student brought BB gun to Stratford school

By WFSB Staff
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Stratford police arrested a high school student they found with a BB gun on campus.

Police responded to Bunnell High School just before noon on Tuesday over reports a student had a weapon.

They say a school resource officer found the student, who had the BB gun in his backpack.

Police said the student was cooperative with police.

