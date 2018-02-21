Man struck, killed by train in Fairfield

People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex. Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex. Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Following the arrest of a teenager, police in Old Saybrook said they are increasing police presence at local schools.More >
Following the arrest of a teenager, police in Old Saybrook said they are increasing police presence at local schools.More >
A 21-year-old man faces charges for threatening to "shoot up" Kennedy High School in Waterbury.More >
A 21-year-old man faces charges for threatening to "shoot up" Kennedy High School in Waterbury.More >
A stolen car crashed into a pillar on the Trinity College campus in Hartford on Tuesday morning, police said.More >
A stolen car crashed into a pillar on the Trinity College campus in Hartford on Tuesday morning, police said.More >
Hartford Police are looking for a driver suspected of causing a deadly crash in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.More >
Hartford Police are looking for a driver suspected of causing a deadly crash in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.More >
A kitchen argument turned deadly, and now the victim’s mother is speaking out about the attack allegedly at the hands of a former convict.More >
A kitchen argument turned deadly, and now the victim’s mother is speaking out about the attack allegedly at the hands of a former convict.More >
A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree fell on her at a nature preserve in Granby on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree fell on her at a nature preserve in Granby on Tuesday afternoon.More >
After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun is expected to break through and move those temps up to record breaking levels!More >
After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun is expected to break through and move those temps up to record breaking levels!More >