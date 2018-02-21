Man struck, killed by train in Fairfield

A man was struck and killed by a southbound train at the Fairfield Metro Station.

Metro-North posted to Twitter that New Haven Line customers are experiencing delays of 30 to 40 minutes between Bridgeport and Green Farms.

Police said a section of Grasmere Avenue in Fairfield is blocked off to drivers.

No other details were released.

The rail service urged customers to listen to announcements at their stations.

For more, head to the MTA's website here.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.