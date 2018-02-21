Head of Old Saybrook schools will discuss student arrest case

Police are expected to increase patrols at Old Saybrook schools (WFSB)

The superintendent in Old Saybrook will be revealing more information on Wednesday after a teenager was arrested in town.

Police may be stepping up patrols a day after the 17-year-old student was charged with breach of peace.

Investigators have yet to explain exactly what prompted the arrest.

They said they received calls last Friday and over the weekend from parents and students who expressed concern over the comments and actions the suspect allegedly made in the past few weeks and months.

Superintendent Jan Perruccio is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at town hall to provide an update on the case.

A judge placed the suspect into state custody on Tuesday, and the teen will not be allowed on any school grounds in town until it is deemed appropriate by court and school officials.

Because of what unfolded, an extra police presence may help the school community feel more at ease.

"I'm scared every time I go somewhere so just having people around you to help you and make you feel safe is a good thing," said Maddy Blinkinsop of Old Saybrook.

The superintendent released a statement on Tuesday reminding all students and parents that they can go to any teacher or district administrator for any concerns.

Police said there is no credible threat to the community.

