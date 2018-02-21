Old Saybrook officials: Student not allowed on school property after threat arrest

Police are expected to increase patrols at Old Saybrook schools (WFSB)

The superintendent in Old Saybrook revealed more information on a school threat Wednesday after a teenager was arrested in town.

Superintendent Jan Perruccio held a news conference at 11 a.m. at town hall to provide an update on the case.

She reiterated that the student will not be allowed on school grounds.

“This situation is still very new and fresh to us, obviously in light of recent national events," Perruccio said. "We are looking at all of our behaviors and all of our protocols. I would imagine every school in our nation is.”

Police may be stepping up patrols a day after the 17-year-old student was charged with breach of peace.

He was due in juvenile court on Wednesday.

Investigators have yet to explain exactly what prompted the arrest.

Channel 3 asked if the student was on anyone's radar or if the student had disciplinary action in the past.

Perruccio said she could not comment.

She said they received calls last Friday and over the weekend from parents and students who expressed concern over the comments and actions the suspect allegedly made in the past few weeks and months.

A judge placed the suspect into state custody on Tuesday, and the teen is not allowed on any school grounds in town until it is deemed appropriate by court and school officials.

"I'm scared every time I go somewhere so just having people around you to help you and make you feel safe is a good thing," said Maddy Blinkinsop of Old Saybrook.

The superintendent released a statement on Tuesday reminding all students and parents that they can go to any teacher or district administrator for any concerns.

Police said there is no credible threat to the community.

