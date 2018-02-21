88-year-old temperature record broken

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

The dense fog of Wednesday morning is burning off and already paved the way for record warmth.

As of 10 a.m. meteorologist Mark Dixon said an 88-year-old temperature record for Feb. 21 was broken.

"Heading to 70 or higher [Wednesday] afternoon as the sun comes out, if we hit 73 at Windsor Locks it will tie for all-time warmest February day," Dixon said.

The new mark is 64 degrees.

The record for greater Hartford was 63 degrees, which was set in 1930.

"That record could be shattered by nearly 10 degrees," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "If we hit 70, it will only be the sixth time in the month of February to do so since records have been kept. They date back to 1905."

In Bridgeport, the record is 59 degrees, which was set in 2002.

"That record will likely be tied or broken," Haney said.

A cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to between 35 and 45 degrees by Thursday morning.

"Winter returns with much colder air, rain, and perhaps even a wintry mix," Haney said.

Thursday could feature periods of rain.

In northern Connecticut, it may be cold enough for snow and sleet.

"There may be a slushy accumulation in the higher elevations," Haney said. "Valley locations should just be wet."

The precipitation will end by Thursday night and temps will drop even further, this time into the 20s.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday; however, the wet weather should hold off until later in the day.

"That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach 40 to 45 before the precipitation arrives," Haney said. "We can expect more rain Friday night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

