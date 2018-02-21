Record warmth surpassed, wintry weather returns Thursday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Two days in a row we saw some record temperatures shattered, but the winter weather and colder temps aren't far behind.

On Wednesday, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks hit 77 degrees, which is an all-time record for the month of February and for the meteorological winter.

Also, the new mark for greater Hartford on Feb. 21 is 74 degrees. The record was 63 degrees, which was set in 1930.

In Bridgeport, the record was 59 degrees, which was set in 2002. The new record is 60 degrees.

A cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to between 35 and 45 degrees by Thursday morning.

"Winter returns will much colder air, rain, and a wintry mix," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Thursday could feature periods of rain.

In northern Connecticut, it may be cold enough for snow and sleet.

"There may be a slushy accumulation of up to an inch in the higher elevations. Valley locations should just be wet, although some sleet and wet snow will mix in," DePrest said.

The precipitation will end by Thursday night and temps will drop even further, this time into the 20s.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday; however, the wet weather should hold off until later in the day.

Rain will end by Friday night, and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.