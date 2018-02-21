Temp reaches 70 in Feb. for 6th time since records have been kept

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

The dense fog of Wednesday morning burned off and paved the way for record warmth.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks hit 70 degrees just before noon.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's just the sixth time since records have been kept that such a temperature has been achieved in the month of February.

The 88-year-old temperature record for Feb. 21 was broken roughly two hours before that.

"Heading to 70 or higher [Wednesday] afternoon as the sun comes out, if we hit 73 at Windsor Locks it will tie for all-time warmest February day," Dixon said.

The new mark for greater Hartford is 70 degrees.

The record was 63 degrees, which was set in 1930.

In Bridgeport, the record is 59 degrees, which was set in 2002.

"That record will likely be tied or broken," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

As of noon, the temperature in Bridgeport was only 56.

A cold front will come through with a few showers in the late afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to between 35 and 45 degrees by Thursday morning.

"Winter returns with much colder air, rain, and perhaps even a wintry mix," Haney said.

Thursday could feature periods of rain.

In northern Connecticut, it may be cold enough for snow and sleet.

"There may be a slushy accumulation in the higher elevations," Haney said. "Valley locations should just be wet."

The precipitation will end by Thursday night and temps will drop even further, this time into the 20s.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday; however, the wet weather should hold off until later in the day.

"That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach 40 to 45 before the precipitation arrives," Haney said. "We can expect more rain Friday night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

