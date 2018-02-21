CT lawmakers welcome president's bump stock ban proposal

In the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, FL and mounting pressure for action, the president is taking a step toward some measure of gun control.

President Donald Trump proposed a ban on bump stocks.

Many Connecticut lawmakers said they welcome the proposal and called it long overdue.

The plan would ban bump stocks, which essentially turn legal firearms into automatic weapons. Investigators said they were used in the Las Vegas shooting where 58 people were gunned down from a high-rise hotel.

"They turn semi-automatic weapons unto machine guns, and they are killers, so they ought to be banned," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "I welcome the president’s objective and hope that his order can be the way to do it.”

Connecticut lawmakers said it's time for at least a vote in Congress.

"Congress is complicit every time there’s a massacre of this nature because we haven’t taken any action, not even a vote, which is our constitutional responsibility," said Rep. John Larson.

