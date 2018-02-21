Colchester police arrest suspect in Bacon Academy threat

Nicholas Burtis is accused of posting a 'prank' about a school shooting in Colchester to Instagram, according to state and local police. (State police)

Police in Colchester said they arrested a suspect who implied a high school in town would be the target of an active shooter.

Nicholas Burtis, 18, was taken into custody on Tuesday through an arrest warrant.

The threat was posted on the social media app Instagram and referenced Bacon Academy, according to police.

The school resource officer was notified of the threat and arrest.

Police began investigating on Monday.

Officers said they were able to identify possible suspects and obtained a confession from Burtis, a former student who stated he had posted the comment as a prank.

The suspect does not own or have access to any known firearms, police said.

State police said he faces a second-degree breach of peace charge.

Burtis could not post a $5,000 bond and was transported directly to court in Norwich on Tuesday.

