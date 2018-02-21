Spring-like day attracts folks to the riverside

It felt like spring at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill on Wednesday. (WFSB)

With at least one temperature record already broken and the mercury only expected to get higher on Wednesday, several people took to the riverside to enjoy the day.

Morning fog lifted, allowing temperatures to potentially hit 70 in parts of the state, like at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill.

”I just love it. It’s great. The kids love it," said Bev Carnelli of New Britain. "They can be outside, and I hope it stays, but I don’t know. That’s not what the weatherman says.”

Carnelli said she was out for a stroll with her grandson.

Cheryl Fellnor told Channel 3 that she goes to the park at least once a day, rain or shine, sleet or snow. Wednesday, she loved the unseasonable temperatures.

”I’m a spring baby, so I love spring and summer and fall too," Fellnor said. "Winter, I can take it or leave it.”

In Cromwell, Drone 3 showed a birdseye view of the Connecticut River, which just days ago was ice.

"I had [Tuesday] off, so I was out puttering around in my flower beds, and seeing some new sprouts coming up," Carnelli said.

People said between Tuesday and Wednesday, they enjoyed every moment of the sun.

”I am so over winter right now," Fellnor said.

Winter returns on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and perhaps a wintry mix.

Read the forecast here.

Spring is on the way, however. It arrives in 26 days. Summer is 119 days away.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.