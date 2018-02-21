Cauliflower Pasta
Recipe provided by: Danita Sulick from The Mulb
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower cut in bite size pieces
- 4 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 1/2 cup parmesan or romano cheese divided
- juice from 1/2 a lemon
- kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
- 2 cloves of garlic minced
- 3/4 of a pound of penne
- 1-2 cups of chicken stock
- 1-2 tablespoons butter
Directions
Pre heat oven to 375
Place cauliflower on sheet pan, drizzle with
2-3 tablespoons of olive oil
Season with salt and pepper to taste
Roast until golden brown about 20-25 minutes.
Remove from oven, sprinkle with 1/4 cup od cheese and the lemon juice.
Cook pasta according to directions on box
In a large saute pan add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, add garlic, cook until lightly golden, dont let it burn.
Add 1 1/2 cups chicken stock to the saute pan, bring to a boil. Add cauliflower cook 1-2 minutes, add penne. Cook until sauce reduces a touch, about 3 minutes. Add 1to 2 tablespoon of butter. Add cheese and season with salt and pepper.