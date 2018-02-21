Cauliflower Pasta

Recipe provided by: Danita Sulick from The Mulb

Ingredients

- 1 head of cauliflower cut in bite size pieces

- 4 tablespoons olive oil divided

- 1/2 cup parmesan or romano cheese divided

- juice from 1/2 a lemon

- kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

- 2 cloves of garlic minced

- 3/4 of a pound of penne

- 1-2 cups of chicken stock

- 1-2 tablespoons butter

Directions

Pre heat oven to 375

Place cauliflower on sheet pan, drizzle with

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

Season with salt and pepper to taste

Roast until golden brown about 20-25 minutes.

Remove from oven, sprinkle with 1/4 cup od cheese and the lemon juice.

Cook pasta according to directions on box

In a large saute pan add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, add garlic, cook until lightly golden, dont let it burn.

Add 1 1/2 cups chicken stock to the saute pan, bring to a boil. Add cauliflower cook 1-2 minutes, add penne. Cook until sauce reduces a touch, about 3 minutes. Add 1to 2 tablespoon of butter. Add cheese and season with salt and pepper.