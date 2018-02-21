Naugatuck police investigate 'shots fired' report near a school

Reports of shots fired near a school in Naugatuck prompted a lockdown.

According to police, the shots were reported just after 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Longview Terrace near the Maple Hill School.

It's near the water company property, according to police.

"It's not an uncommon occurrence up there that we hear gunshots," police said in a Facebook Live video. "A lot of time people on that water company property in the woods hunt."

Police said they responded and contacted the school.

They said as a precautionary measure, the school was locked down.

Officers continued to canvass the area around 1 p.m.

However, they said they're confident that there was no threat to the school.

The lockdown will soon be lifted, police said.

