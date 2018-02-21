Troopers identify man, woman found dead in Essex home

Two people were found dead inside a home in Essex on Tuesday (WFSB)

State police released the identities of two people found dead in a home in Essex.

Troopers said Joseph Reifer and Susan Barron, both 72, were found after a well-being check at their home on Prospect Street.

State police arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said their initial findings indicate that it was a murder-suicide.

They said there is no threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted a post-mortem examination and determined that Reifer shot and killed Barron and himself.

The incident remains under investigation.

