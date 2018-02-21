Elderly woman hit by truck in Suffield - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Elderly woman hit by truck in Suffield

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

An 85-year-old woman was hit by a truck in Suffield on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Warnertown Road, and the area where it happened is closed to traffic, police said.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

